Mark F. Elvig Sells 600 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) VP Mark F. Elvig sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $22,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Core Laboratories stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 74,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.92. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 93.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

CLB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ABN Amro lowered Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

