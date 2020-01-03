MARK.SPACE (MRK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One MARK.SPACE token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, COSS and BTC-Alpha. MARK.SPACE has a market capitalization of $730,042.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MARK.SPACE alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000639 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE (CRYPTO:MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Liquid and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MARK.SPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARK.SPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.