Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

MTCH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank raised Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised Match Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Match Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $84.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08. Match Group has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Match Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Match Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

