metalCORP (CVE:MTC) Trading Up 25%

metalCORP Limited (CVE:MTC)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 269,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 875,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $944,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

About metalCORP (CVE:MTC)

MetalCorp Limited, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Northwestern Ontario region of Canada. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, molybdenum, rhenium, platinum, diamond, and base metals. The company has 100% interests in the Hemlo East property, Black Bear Gold property, Big Lake property, Greater North Rock property, Pickle Lake (Gold) property, and River Gold (Gold) and Moly (Molybdenum) property.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for metalCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for metalCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.