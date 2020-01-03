MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MGP. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.18.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $33.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 10.9% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 12.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 190,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

