MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) dropped 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.60 and last traded at $37.60, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTLHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

