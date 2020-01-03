Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MBRX. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moleculin Biotech presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 676,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. 10.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

