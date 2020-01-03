Monkey Project (MONK) Trading Down 26.2% This Week

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $192,213.00 and $51.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,714,572 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

