Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B)’s share price rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.99 and last traded at $89.99, approximately 358 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 763% from the average daily volume of 42 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.26.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $765.21 million for the quarter.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

