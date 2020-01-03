Moss Coin Hits Market Cap of $3.52 Million (MOC)

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $20,497.00 worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moss Coin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Moss Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Kyber Network and GOPAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moss Coin Token Profile

Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,390,132 tokens. The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land

Moss Coin Token Trading

Moss Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Kyber Network and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

