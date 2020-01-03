National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) Major Shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey Acquires 2,182 Shares

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $32,708.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NSEC stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710. National Security Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 million and a P/E ratio of 31.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.61% of National Security Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

