Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $15.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. BidaskClub cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Navient by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 594,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,262 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 157,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 134,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.57. 1,246,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,200. The company has a current ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. Navient has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

