NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

NEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 51,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,176,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,751.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 70,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,628,631.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,732.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,874 shares of company stock worth $11,259,917 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 831,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,741. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 225.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

