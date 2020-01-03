Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) & Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Critical Analysis

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

This table compares Neptune Wellness Solutions and Forward Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions $18.39 million 13.64 -$17.67 million ($0.14) -19.14 Forward Pharma A/S $1.25 billion 0.03 -$8.72 million N/A N/A

Forward Pharma A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Neptune Wellness Solutions and Forward Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions -187.60% -39.61% -26.92% Forward Pharma A/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Neptune Wellness Solutions and Forward Pharma A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Neptune Wellness Solutions has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Pharma A/S has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Neptune Wellness Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils. Its custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.