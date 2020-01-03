Netrum (NTR) Market Capitalization Achieves $148,569.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 59.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Netrum has traded 81% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Netrum has a market cap of $148,569.00 and $28.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

