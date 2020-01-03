NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.13.

NGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE NGL traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,000. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.04.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.68. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,672 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

