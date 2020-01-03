Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $367.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “As a major U.S. defense contractor, Northrop Grumman enjoys a strong position in the Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Its product line is also well positioned in high priority categories, such as defense electronics, unmanned aircraft and missile defense, which enables the company to clinch notable contracts from Pentagon and foreign allies. Northrop Grumman outperformed the industry in the past year. However, it continues to incur high operating expenses on account of increasing product costs. Such expenses tend to hurt profit margins. A comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause for its investor's concern.Unforeseen accidents while production of certain of Northrop Grumman’s products such as explosive and flammable materials, tend to push up its costs. “

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $365.25.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $355.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.03. The company has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $238.30 and a twelve month high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after buying an additional 1,237,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 93.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after buying an additional 508,554 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,615,000 after buying an additional 339,169 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,898,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 490.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 203,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after buying an additional 169,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.