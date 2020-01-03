NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Gap Down to $239.91

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $244.72, but opened at $239.91. NVIDIA shares last traded at $236.07, with a volume of 5,133,536 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.74.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.58. The company has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,785 shares of company stock worth $9,494,784 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

