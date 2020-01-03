Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €65.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.86 ($87.04).

Shares of WAF opened at €88.30 ($102.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.68. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

