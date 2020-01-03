Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €65.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.86 ($87.04).

Shares of WAF opened at €88.30 ($102.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.68. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

