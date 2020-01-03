Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $442,895.51. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $3,642,131. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after buying an additional 3,059,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after buying an additional 855,278 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after buying an additional 465,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after buying an additional 267,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,027.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 258,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after buying an additional 235,365 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

