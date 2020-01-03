Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.08.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $103.03.
In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $442,895.51. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,270 shares of company stock worth $3,642,131. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after buying an additional 3,059,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after buying an additional 855,278 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after buying an additional 465,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after buying an additional 267,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,027.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 258,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after buying an additional 235,365 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
