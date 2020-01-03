OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) Receives GBX 492.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.50 ($6.48).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective (up previously from GBX 480 ($6.31)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get OneSavings Bank alerts:

In other OneSavings Bank news, insider Andy Golding sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.76), for a total value of £1,095,000 ($1,440,410.42).

OSB traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 440.20 ($5.79). The stock had a trading volume of 471,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 404.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 369.83. OneSavings Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 312.80 ($4.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.31.

OneSavings Bank Company Profile

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.