Own Market Capitalization Achieves $1.85 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Own token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and DDEX. Own has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $402,099.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Own has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.19 or 0.01430901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120651 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official website is weown.com . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

