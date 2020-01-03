Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 808,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 468,174 shares.The stock last traded at $4.75 and had previously closed at $4.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACD. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 814.23% and a negative return on equity of 139.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Drilling by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,991,000 after acquiring an additional 42,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pacific Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $17,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

