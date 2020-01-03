ParcelPal Technology (CNSX:PKG) Shares Up 22.7%

Shares of ParcelPal Technology Inc (CNSX:PKG) shot up 22.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 433,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13,447% from the average session volume of 3,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.

ParcelPal Technology Company Profile (CNSX:PKG)

ParcelPal Technology Inc provides on-demand local delivery services in Canada. The company offers ParcelPal, an on-demand local delivery service application for restaurants, retail, and liquor stores to enable consumers to order food, clothing, and alcohol through a merchant's Website. ParcelPal Technology Inc has a strategic partnership with MADD Canada to stop impaired driving.

