ParcelPal Technology (CNSX:PKG) Shares Up 22.7%

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Shares of ParcelPal Technology Inc (CNSX:PKG) shot up 22.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 433,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13,447% from the average session volume of 3,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.

ParcelPal Technology Company Profile (CNSX:PKG)

ParcelPal Technology Inc provides on-demand local delivery services in Canada. The company offers ParcelPal, an on-demand local delivery service application for restaurants, retail, and liquor stores to enable consumers to order food, clothing, and alcohol through a merchant's Website. ParcelPal Technology Inc has a strategic partnership with MADD Canada to stop impaired driving.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ParcelPal Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParcelPal Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit