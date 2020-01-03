Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$34.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLC. CIBC raised Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.71.

Shares of PLC traded up C$1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,695. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$22.90 and a 1-year high of C$31.50. The stock has a market cap of $858.87 million and a P/E ratio of 95.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$66.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

