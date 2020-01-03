Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Down 1.8%

Paul Mueller Co (OTCMKTS:MUEL) fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.50, 2,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 397% from the average session volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Paul Mueller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $33.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.97 million during the quarter. Paul Mueller had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

About Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller Company provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment provides milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to dealers, as well as directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

