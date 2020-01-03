PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Billion

Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will report $5.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.23 billion and the highest is $6.57 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $6.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year sales of $23.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $24.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $31.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 811,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $25,129,894.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 2,292,385 shares of company stock worth $71,434,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 58.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. 1,690,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,250. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

