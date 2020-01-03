Pearson (LON:PSON) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $759.49

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $759.49 and traded as low as $638.40. Pearson shares last traded at $643.00, with a volume of 1,696,841 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pearson to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 707.60 ($9.31).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 649.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 759.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

