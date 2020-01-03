Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Sells $1,121,260.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,121,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,990,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PEGA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,695. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $81.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Several research firms recently commented on PEGA. BidaskClub downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,283,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,430,000 after acquiring an additional 640,640 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after acquiring an additional 395,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth $17,867,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,252,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,241,000 after acquiring an additional 187,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,652,000 after purchasing an additional 164,998 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.