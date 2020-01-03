Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.64 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will report $141.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.17 million to $142.10 million. Penumbra reported sales of $120.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $543.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.31 million to $544.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $648.23 million, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $652.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

NYSE:PEN traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.69. 256,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.08, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $116.60 and a 52-week high of $185.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.59.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,253,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Coyne David 232,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,272 shares of company stock worth $8,232,419. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Penumbra by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.