Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $59.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of PSXP stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.92. 480,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

