Phoenixcoin Trading Down 1.5% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $199,352.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00057971 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036572 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00595370 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00235974 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084832 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001758 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

