Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

