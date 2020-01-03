Pillar 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,164.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $12,164.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pillar Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

