Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Trading 3.4% Higher

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.85, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,536% from the average session volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.77.

The firm has a market cap of $49.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 20.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPBN)

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits.

