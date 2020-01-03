POA (POA) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. POA has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $185,404.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance and Bibox. Over the last week, POA has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

About POA

Get POA alerts:

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Bibox, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.