PotCoin Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Trade By Trade. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $561.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,317.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.01827147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.03006710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00573889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00684902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00061883 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013746 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,137,434 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

