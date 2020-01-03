Prometeus (PROM) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Prometeus token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003607 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $383,165.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00185959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.91 or 0.01403019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024715 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00121246 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

