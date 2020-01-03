ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.66, approximately 4,492,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,105,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 446.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 289,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 236,612 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $352,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.