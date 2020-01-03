ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $21.30

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $21.30. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 383,537 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.