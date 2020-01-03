R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCM. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

R1 RCM stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 0.14.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in R1 RCM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 260,697 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,100 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

