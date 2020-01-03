Rafina Innovations (OTCMKTS:VICA) Trading Up 47.5%

Shares of Rafina Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:VICA) shot up 47.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 7,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 17,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

Rafina Innovations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VICA)

Rafina Innovations Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of medical technologies. It operates through two segments, Clinics and Technology. The company also operates prosthetics and orthotics, and diabetic foot total rehabilitation clinics in Southern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

