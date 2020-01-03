Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Cap Achieves $5.76 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $877,170.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001552 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, DDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007220 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Kucoin, DDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Huobi, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.