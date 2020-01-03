Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

RPD stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 384,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.23. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $447,589.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,765 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,256,000 after acquiring an additional 400,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,918,000 after acquiring an additional 710,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,782,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,095,000 after acquiring an additional 216,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after acquiring an additional 310,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,407,000 after acquiring an additional 361,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

