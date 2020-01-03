Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RTRX. ValuEngine upgraded Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retrophin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. Retrophin has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,937.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Retrophin in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Retrophin by 641.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Retrophin in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Retrophin in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Retrophin by 117.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares in the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.