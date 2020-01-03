Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $14.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.91 million, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,626,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 81.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 889,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 523.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 536,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLS Diversified Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $4,114,000. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

