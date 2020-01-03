Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX)’s stock price was up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 25,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 84,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of $81.24 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Robex Resources Company Profile (CVE:RBX)

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold. The company operates Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits located in west Mali.

