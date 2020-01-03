Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 million and a P/E ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.