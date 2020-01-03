RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Receives $6.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

RMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RumbleON in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of RMBL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 72,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.76 million.

In other RumbleON news, CEO Marshall Chesrown acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 926.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 278,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 251,110 shares in the last quarter.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.