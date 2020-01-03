Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY) Trading Up 11.1%

Scandium International Mining Corp (TSE:SCY)’s share price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 75,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 71,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

About Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.